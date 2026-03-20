Madibaz tournament will to raise EC netball curtain

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Madibaz will field 12 teams in the First Choice Madibaz Netball Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Teams from around the Eastern Cape and beyond are set to flood Gqeberha for the annual First Choice Madibaz Netball Tournament at Nelson Mandela University on Friday and Saturday.

The popular event, which takes place at Mandela University’s indoor and outdoor venues, traditionally signals the start of the local season.

Madibaz Sport netball manager Melinda Goosen said the tournament is a key fixture on the regional calendar, and the quality of the field proves as much.

Besides the vast majority of the top club teams, Rhodes, Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu universities also form part of the draw.

The hosts themselves will field 10 women’s and two men’s teams, with four of the former competing in the A section.

“It is a great team-building opportunity. We have more or less a 50-50 split between returning players and newcomers. Keep an eye on the new ones; I think they are going to surprise us — Jeanie Steyn, Madibaz head coach

The early-season match practice forms a crucial part of the university’s high-performance programme, Madibaz head coach Jeanie Steyn explained. As it is difficult to simulate match play in training, it provides an opportunity to try different combinations, she said.

“It is also a great team-building opportunity,” Steyn said, pointing out that her teams were a blend of experience and fresh talent.

“We have more or less a 50-50 split between returning players and newcomers. Keep an eye on the new ones — I think they are going to surprise us.”

Steyn said the tournament is the perfect platform for them to showcase their talent and gel with their seniors. While preparing for upcoming goals was important, Steyn admitted there is “healthy competition” among the Madibaz teams.

“Our goal is for one of them to win. It will be interesting to see which one.”

It is a great showcase of the Madibaz vibe and culture. It is about great netball and bringing people together — Melinda Goosen, Madibaz Sport netball manager

Goosen said the long-running event is so well supported that they “unfortunately” are not able to accommodate everyone.

As the season’s unofficial curtain-raiser, the lure for coaches is to use the competition to evaluate players and test combinations. In addition, Goosen pointed out, the competitive environment contributes significantly to the development of the sport in the province.

With live music, food and refreshments the order of the day, supporters can expect a fantastic day out.

“It is a great showcase of the Madibaz vibe and culture,” Goosen said. “It is about great netball and bringing people together.” — Full Stop Communications

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