Score sponsors Madibaz Sport Campus League again this year

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At the Madibaz Sport Campus League's Score Energy Drink sponsorship renewal were, from the left, Mihle Vabaza (women's chess), Owethu Ntuli (basketball), Silindokuhle Nkosi (women's volleyball), Urban Sambo (men's volleyball), Madibaz mascot, Sikhanyisele Gqwetana (futsal), Iviwe Cenga (men's chess), Tshifhiwa Gabara (netball) and Netshedzo Mudau (football)

Score Energy Drink will continue to support Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Sport Campus League for the 2026 season.

The relationship between the entities began with Score sponsoring the football and netball teams.

Last year, the company distributed official match kits to teams that finished in the top eight of their respective leagues.

In 2026, all teams will receive match kits before the league begins.

Madibaz Sport Campus League co-ordinator Mukundi Makhitha said that the students valued the support they received from Score and Madibaz Sport as a whole.

The league was started three years ago by Madibaz Sport.

“Now we can see the talent that is hidden within,” Makhitha said at the sponsorship renewal announcement on Tuesday.

“Most of the students don’t like to participate in the first term because they believe that the competition there is too high.

“But through the res league, we get exposure to those talents.

“Also, the res league is where most students, like me, come from disadvantaged villages.

“I am from Masisi in Limpopo; the first time I saw a rugby field was here at NMU, but through campus sports, I was exposed to rugby and I was also able to take part in the sport.”

Makhitha said the campus league offered seven sports — futsal, basketball, netball, rugby, soccer, volleyball and chess.

“Our league starts in April and finishes in October, and throughout that time we get a place where we get to de-stress from long days inside the classroom and pulling all-nighters for exams,” he said.

Score Energy Drink’s national CSI brand co-ordinator, Rochey Walters, said sponsoring the Campus League for the second year was crucial for their involvement in grassroots sports.

“Many of these students come from rural areas and underprivileged communities, and some of them have never even worn a professional or formal sports uniform.

“We aim to enhance grassroots sports and positively impact people’s lives.

“It is not enough for us to simply hand someone a can of Score or a kit.

“It is essential that we be a part of the adventure and make memories together,” Walters said.

Madibaz sports director Vuyokazi Bongela emphasised that the partnership was more than just a sponsorship.

“I believe we did something right last year because you came back.

“Well done to the team that has been fostering this relationship on their end, as they are expressing a desire to keep it going.

“So, we are proud to continue this journey. Madibaz Sport’s mandate is not only to cater to elite athletes but also to mass participation,” Bongela said.

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