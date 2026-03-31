Kretzmann in top form at PE Oval Track Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The second round of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Championship took place at the Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) near Greenbushes on Saturday night.

With a bumper field of 77 entries across eight different classes, Deon Kretzmann emerged as the standout performer of the night.

Competing in the very competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class that featured 24 cars, he had to work hard to take the overall win in the final.

“The track was in exceptional condition after having been scraped, rolled and watered before the event, and is definitely national worthy as there were three different lines that you could run,” Kretzmann said.

“My nerves were shot before racing started, but quickly settled after starting in seventh place in the first heat. I made my way to the front to take the win.

“At the start of the second heat, my gear lever popped out, leading to an early retirement, but after repairing it, I came back strong in the third heat to secure sixth place on the starting grid for the final.

To beat Johan [Schoeman] and then to be voted as driver-of-the-day is still like a dream to me. I wish that it could be like this every time — Deon Kretzmann

“In the final on the first corner, I ran wide and managed to pass three cars and was soon in second place behind SA champion Johan Schoeman, and I just kept the pressure on him until he ran too wide into turn 3, and I managed to get my nose in and overtake him.

“To beat Johan and then to be voted as driver-of-the-day is still like a dream to me. I wish that it could be like this every time.”

PEOTR will be hosting the National Championship on September 25 and 26.

Class results

Development class:

Divan Meyer (D25), Troyden Maynard (G54), Ziaan du Plessis (D323).

1600 Stock Saloons:

Deon Kretzmann (C515), Johan Schoeman (C93/SA3), Warren Dawson (C123).

1660 Modified Saloons:

Hendricus Botha (D5), Francois Engelbrecht (E98), Jason Drake (C126).

2.1 Modified Saloons:

JP du Plessis (D321), Shawn du Preez (E13), Burger van der Westhuizen (D51).

Hotrods:

Kean Barnard (E15), Dawid Grundlingh (C727), Nandor Kleywegt (C84).

Classic 6s:

Dawid Grundlingh (C727), Clint Claasen (C723), Danilo Black (C241).

Heavy Metals:

Johan Schoeman (C93), Philip Victor (C720), Bonita Kotze (C79).

V8 American Saloons:

Pieta Victor (E99), Juan Roesstorff (E97), Ruzanne Jansen (C48).

Driver of the Day: Deon Kretzmann (C515)

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald