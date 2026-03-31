Lakeside Cavaliers celebrate 20 years by hosting KC March Easter Hockey Festival

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Lakeside Cavaliers' Craig Saunders will be one of the many players on show during the KC March Easter Hockey Festival starting on Friday. Lakeside Cavaliers vs Gelvan Hockey club

A total of 40 teams will contest the KC March Easter Hockey Festival to be hosted by the Lakeside Cavaliers Hockey Club, Gqeberha, in April.

The tournament, officially endorsed by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA), is named after the late Kenneth Colin March, a formidable pioneer in hockey who helped pave the way for unification.

Since its inception, the tournament has developed significantly from modest beginnings and showcases some of the best hockey talent from around the country. It is held each year over the Easter weekend and is awarded to a different club on a rotational basis.

The current hosts, Lakeside Cavalier, are an amalgamation of two of the metro’s oldest hockey clubs, Cavaliers and Lakeside Rovers, established in 1963 and 1968, respectively.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of Lakeside Cavaliers, making it only fitting to host the KC March Easter Hockey Festival.

Make sure you find your way to any of the three venues for thrilling, exciting hockey, — Lakeside Cavaliers

The 40 teams, both men and women, travelling from as far afield as Nigeria, will be on show this year, which is a testament to how the tournament has grown in popularity.

Matches will be played from April 2-5 at KC March Astroturf, Alexander Road High and DF Malherbe High, with the finals to be played at KC March Astroturf making it only fitting to host.

Lakeside Cavaliers, winners of the Men’s A section in 2017 and finalist in the 2025 tournament, will be looking to carry that momentum forward into this year’s tournament.

“Make sure you find your way to any of the three venues for thrilling, exciting hockey,” the club said in a statement.

“We wish all visiting teams an enjoyable stay and a successful tournament.

“We’d also like to give special thanks to our sponsors, Tavcor Suzuki, Coca-Cola, Fain, South Boulevard Café, Halfway Go and SAHA.“

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