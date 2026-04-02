Global stars heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for Ironman SA showdown

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SA's Jamie Riddle during the triathlon in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship returns to Nelson Mandela Bay this month, with an exciting professional line-up all vying for honours on April 19.

Among them, returning for the second year running to his hometown race is local favourite and Olympian Jamie Riddle.

Professional athletes will be racing for a share of the $150,000 (about R2.5m) event prize purse, one of four slots per gender for the 2026 Ironman World Championship, and the title of Ironman African Champion.

Last year, Riddle finished in an impressive fourth place in his debut Ironman race as he was spurred on by the incredible local support, but this year, he is aiming to go one better and take that step onto the podium.

Riddle already has an Olympic Games under his belt, as well as a World Triathlon African Championship title, but adding an Ironman podium to the list would round off an impressive start to his young career.

Riddle follows in the footsteps of his father, Alec Riddle, who is an age-group IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion (2011) and has raced more than 50 Ironman 70.3 races.

Jamie Riddle, who started with Ironkids SA and worked his way up to winning the Isuzu Corporate Triathlon Challenge, is now looking to match that at the Ironman level.

Having experienced the course last year with an added home soil advantage, Riddle can expect fierce competition for the African Championship crown.

Coming straight off the back of racing Cape Epic in the country, Matthew Marquardt (US) will be one of the favourites to rival Riddle’s attempt at glory.

Another name to look out for is the 2024 champion Rasmus Svenningsson (SWE), who will be looking to repeat the feat from two years ago and spoil the South African party.

The race will also feature a strong cohort of female professional athletes, with the Germans arriving in full force, the likes of Merle Brunnée (GER), Laura Jansen (GER), Julia Skala (GER) and Henrike Güber (GER).

Jansen, who placed fourth in the 2025 Ironman Pro Series last year and has finished on the podium in multiple Ironman and Ironman 70.3 triathlons, will be one to watch on race day.

Representing the UK will be Rebecca Anderbury (GBR), Daisy Davies (GBR) and Claire Hann (GBR), who will all be battling it out for a piece of the $150,000 prize purse. In 2025 Anderbury placed second at Ironman 70.3 Swansea and first at Ironman 70.3 Poznan.

Other females of note include Katrine Christensen (DEN), who won Ironman Kalmar and Ironman 70.3 Krakow last year, while also taking a step on the podium at Ironman SA African Championship 2025.

Ann Pabinger (AUT) also shared that winning feeling last year, taking the crown at Ironman Chattanooga, while Penny Slater (AUS) made the top 10 at the Ironman World Championship.

Now into its 21st year as a race, the championship is expected to also attract a strong local age grouper crowd of athletes alongside a resurgence in the international athletes choosing to race in South Africa, with the split between South African and foreign athletes at 50/50.

This early-season event offers men’s and women’s age-group qualifying slots to the 2026 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Athletes will be flying in from as far as Germany, the UK and France to compete for slots.

Race director Michele Bronkhorst said: “We can’t wait to welcome thousands of athletes to Nelson Mandela Bay for what is set to be a special weekend of racing for the 21st edition of Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship.

“The spectators here always bring support for the athletes like nowhere else! It’s going to be a weekend to remember.”

The event is open for age-group registrations. — The Ironman Group

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