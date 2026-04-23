Red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick popular PGA Championship pick

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matt Fitzpatrick’s recent run up to a career-best No 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking has drawn significant attention from the public ahead of next month’s PGA Championship.

Fitzpatrick outlasted World No 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff to claim a signature event title at the RBC Heritage on Sunday. It was an exclamation point on a run that began with a runner-up place at The Players Championship, a win at the Valspar Championship and a tie for 18th at the Masters.

After a bogey on the 72nd hole on Sunday that dropped him into a playoff with Scheffler, Fitzgerald rebounded to knock his approach with a 4-iron into a stiff wind to 13 feet, and drained the birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

Following the effort, Fitzgerald, 31, went from 35/1 to 20/1 to win the second major of the year at the PGA Championship by Oddschecker.

The 2022 US Open champion has also been the most-backed player this week with 23% of the total bets placed on the PGA Championship winner since his victory at Harbor Town.

The second-most bet player this week has been Cameron Young, who tracked down and beat Fitzpatrick at The Players. Young has been backed by 6% of the total bets this week, along with Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns and Justin Rose.

Scheffler is still the PGA Championship favourite at 7/2, giving him a 22% implied probability to win. He has been backed by 5% of the total bets this week, along with LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm.

The second shortest pre-tournament odds belong to Masters champion Rory McIlroy at 7/1. Rahm is 12/1, followed by Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau at 16/1 and Fitzpatrick and Young at 20/1.

Fitzpatrick and his brother, Alex, are also the co-favourites ahead of this week’s Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour. They are 11/1 along with the team of Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry. - Field Level Media

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald