VW HealthCare Run opens for registration

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The VW HealthCare Run will be held in Kariega on May 9.

In its fourth year, the Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) HealthCare Run is back, open for entries and attracting some big names.

The event was first held in 2023 and has attracted a cumulative total of 4,390 participants, including employees and the greater Nelson Mandela Bay community. In this total, 1,897 of the participants were from last year’s event.

This year’s edition of the run is on May 9 and participants are encouraged to register as the number of participants will be limited to 2,000.

The race is split into three different categories: a 5km fun run, a 10km race and the challenging 21.1km distance, all of which will start and end at the VW PeoplePavilion in Kariega.

The routes will run partially through the main VW plant.

The 5km run is open to individuals of all ages, but minors need to be accompanied by an adult. The 10km and 21.1km races are restricted to individuals 16 years and above.

“The VWGA HealthCare Run has grown into a flagship wellbeing initiative at Volkswagen Group Africa ... We look forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to this year’s race in support of healthy living and meaningful community upliftment — Satish Ranchod, VWGA HR director

There will be medals for all finishers of the different race categories, and there will also be lucky draw prizes.

Entry fees are:

R50 for the 5km;

R120 (licensed athletes) or R170 (unlicensed athletes) for the 10km; and

R180 (licensed athletes) or R230 (unlicensed athletes) for the 21.1km race.

The proceeds raised by the HealthCare Run will be donated to local charity organisations and NPOs.

In the 10km race, Melikhaya Frans, who has won races domestically and internationally, Semihle Beda, Okuhle Dloto, Lukhanyiso April and Thandolwethu Matsalo are confirmed to run.

The 21km race will feature Sinawo Poti, Lithobe Menzeleli, Mzwanele Maphekula and Desmond Zibi, a 62-year-old road running veteran with a slew of accolades under his name.

“The VWGA HealthCare Run has grown into a flagship wellbeing initiative at Volkswagen Group Africa,” said Satish Ranchod, HR director at VWGA.

“It not only encourages our employees to prioritise their health but also allows us to open our doors to the wider community. We are proud to see the continued growth and enthusiasm for the event, and we look forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to this year’s race in support of healthy living and meaningful community upliftment.”

Race numbers can be collected at the VW PeoplePavilion, on May 8 from 2pm to 7pm and May 9 form 5.30am to 6.30am.

To enter, visit www.webtickets.co.za. Entries close on May 5.

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