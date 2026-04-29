Gemma scoops fistful of gold medals at national schools championships

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Gemma Spies, 14, won five gold medals at the National Schools Swimming Championships in Cape Town at the weekend.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Gemma Spies dazzled at the National Schools Swimming Championships, seizing five gold medals and smashing three South African schools records with her electrifying performances.

The event, which took place in Cape Town at the weekend, brought together the country’s finest young swimming talent in a showcase of excellence, determination and competitive spirit.

Amid days of intense and gruelling competition, Team Eastern Cape delivered a commendable performance, amassing 12 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 11 bronze medals, and finishing in fourth place with 36 medals in total.

Leading the charge was Gemma, whose back-to-back gold-medal victories were nothing short of phenomenal.

The 14-year-old from Lorraine, Gqeberha, broke the previous record in the 50m freestyle with an amazing time of 27.22, rewriting history in a spectacular display of speed and accuracy.

This was before the youngster set records in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle with times of 28.82 and 59.46 respectively. She also won the 50m and 100m backstroke competitions.

I was stunned when I saw it because I was stressing before my race and I just worked all the nerves out in the pool. It’s almost like when I dived in, everything disappeared and I had one goal, and when I looked up, I saw I had broken it — Gemma Spies

Breaking the SA schools’ records was unexpected, according to the Infinity Swimming Academy athlete, who recently returned from the SA Junior Nationals with seven individual medals and the title of SA champion in both the 100m and 200m freestyle.

“My mindset was nothing different from my normal races. If I have a goal I want to achieve, I work to get it and that’s what I did,” Gemma said.

“I was stunned when I saw it because I was stressing before my race and I just worked all the nerves out in the pool. It’s almost like when I dived in, everything disappeared, and I had one goal, and when I looked up, I saw I had broken it.

“The most important advice my coaches have given me is that I should just have fun and that I must go into a race and do the best I can do because I have trained for it.”

She has her sights set on competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Gemma’s immediate goal is to swim faster.

“Some milestones are obviously the times that I want to accomplish in the next few years, leading up to LA, putting in more sessions and working much harder than I am now.

“I have a big meet that I will be doing, which is the senior nationals leading up to LA. However, right now I’m going to be training for the SA short course.

“There are lots of things I can fix, so when I go back to training, I’m going to work on the things that I did wrong.”

Gemma Spies has made the Eastern Cape immensely proud. Her achievements are a testament to what can be accomplished through dedication, proper support and talent development. She is an inspiration to many young athletes across the province, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of greater successes to come — Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department

In addition to being a record-breaker in swimming, Gemma also saves lives. In the U13 100m obstacle race at the recent Lifesaving SA Championships (pool nippers), she broke the SA record.

Gemma said recovery had been her most effective attribute in staying on top of her game.

Her coach, David Glover of the Infinity Swimming Academy, praised not only her swimming performance but also her character and leadership ability.

“She actually surprised me quite a lot,” he said. “But I think she enjoys racing against her own age group, because obviously at senior nationals you race open. However, sometimes it’s nice to know you have a chance at coming in first. I was quite impressed with her swimming, considering the circumstances; she’s definitely a bright star for the future.”

The Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department congratulated Gemma on her performance at the national competition.

“Gemma Spies has made the Eastern Cape immensely proud,” the department said in a statement. “Her achievements are a testament to what can be accomplished through dedication, proper support and talent development.

“She is an inspiration to many young athletes across the province, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of greater successes to come.”

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