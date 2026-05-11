Brandt Snedeker wins Myrtle Beach Classic to enter PGA Championship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brandt Snedeker won his first PGA Tour title in nearly eight years, and punched a last-minute ticket to the PGA Championship by capturing the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic title on Sunday in South Carolina.

Snedeker cruised through the week with two rounds of 67 and two 66s for an 18-under-par 266. His 5-under 66 Sunday nudged him past Mark Hubbard for a one-stroke victory, his 10th on the PGA Tour.

Snedeker, 45, had moved into an elder statesman’s role on tour and will serve as captain of the US team at the Presidents Cup this autumnl. He hadn’t qualified for a major since the 2021 Open Championship.

But by winning this week’s alternate event at Dunes Golf and Beach Club opposite the Truist Championship, he booked a spot in the field this coming week at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia.

“It’s been a roller coaster. I feel amazing,” Snedeker said. “I feel so lucky to still be out here still doing what I love to do, to have a chance to win a golf tournament at my age and to be able to pull it out is something super special. I’m just so pumped. I don’t know what else to say.”

Hubbard began the day with a one-stroke lead with Snedeker three off the pace. Snedeker had two birdies and a string of pars through 11 holes before sticking a tee shot at the par-3 12th to four feet of the cup. That ignited him to four birdies in the next six holes.

Hubbard chased two birdies with a pair of bogeys on the front nine Sunday, then birdied 12, 13 and 15 to get back on top, breaking a tie with Snedeker.

When Snedeker made his lone bogey of the day at No 18, it left Hubbard in front by one. But Hubbard hit a wayward tee shot at the par-4 16th and went on to bogey, then added a bogey at the last.

“Super bummed. I definitely felt like it was going to be my day,” Hubbard said. “I felt like I played, you know, really solid all week. Had a few loose shots today overall, but I thought today [the course] played the toughest by far.”

Beau Hossler (68) and Kevin Roy (69) tied for third at 16 under par. Englishman Aaron Rai (71) placed fifth at 15 under. Brooks Koepka, who did not qualify for the signature event at Quail Hollow Club, shot a 70 Sunday and tied for 11th at 12 under.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald