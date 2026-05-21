Busy weekend for Bay motorsport enthusiasts

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Matthew Kuhn will show off his VW Golf 7R at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.

Motorsport fans are again spoilt for choice this weekend as engines roar to life across the Bay, with a packed programme of adrenaline-fuelled action.

From high-speed drag racing battles to wheel-to-wheel karting action, the local motorsport scene is showing no signs of slowing down.

Drag Racing returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday when the Drag Racing Association Gqeberha will host a timed testing event featuring some of the region’s quickest and most powerful street and race machines.

Unlike traditional race meetings, there will be no class divisions, with drivers instead focusing purely on improving their personal best times down the quarter-mile strip.

The smell of burning rubber and race fuel is expected to fill the air from early morning, with on-track action running from 8am to 5pm.

Spectators can expect a full day of tyre-smoking launches, turbocharged monsters and neck-snapping acceleration as drivers push their vehicles to the limit in pursuit of faster times.

Karting fans can expect intense wheel-to-wheel battles as some of the province’s most talented young drivers and experienced competitors go head-to-head in what is expected to be another fiercely contested round of championship racing

Tickets are R60 per person and are available at the main gate.

Crowd favourite Cheston Pilcher will again be behind the wheel of his rapid Nissan Champ as he looks to better his impressive personal best time of 12.7 seconds.

Matthew Kuhn also returns in his brutal VW Golf Mk7-R, a machine that has blasted down the strip in a blistering 9.7 seconds and is capable of quicker times should conditions allow.

Another driver to keep an eye on will be Ameen Sirkhotte in the Nisma Performance-backed BMW. With ideal weather and track conditions, Sirkhotte could dip well below his 11-second benchmark and challenge some of the quickest times of the day.

Across the city at the Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club, along Victoria Drive at the Celso Scribante Circuit, round 3 of the Club and Regional Karting Championship promises close and exciting racing from 8am to 5pm.

Entry for spectators is free.

Karting fans can expect intense wheel-to-wheel battles as some of the province’s most talented young drivers and experienced competitors go head-to-head in what is expected to be another fiercely contested round of championship racing.

The tight and technical circuit often produces dramatic overtakes, thrilling last lap finishes and non-stop entertainment throughout the day.

Unfortunately the planned Supercross Fun Day scheduled to take place at Rover Motorcycle Club on Saturday has had to be postponed after recent heavy rains left the circuit waterlogged and unsuitable for racing. Organisers are expected to announce a new date in the near future.

Motoring events

May 23:

Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive;

Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway.

May 30:

Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road;

Regional Motor Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit.

May 31:

American Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road.

June 6:

Bathurst Pineapple Rally hosted by Algoa Rally Club;

Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Track on Victoria Drive;

Dirt Oval Racing at Border Stockcar Association in Amalinda;

Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive.

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