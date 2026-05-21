Djokovic eyes record 25th Slam but faces fitness doubts

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Novak Djokovic heads to the French Open with the singular goal of winning a record 25th Grand Slam title, but his chances of making history have dimmed thanks to a disrupted 2026 campaign that has left the Serb searching for sharpness.

Djokovic has played sparingly since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February, the 38-year-old managing his workload as he deals with a niggling shoulder issue.

An early defeat by Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open this month and the decision to skip his Geneva title defence have left Djokovic with limited claycourt preparation ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam, which begins on Sunday.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “I don’t recall the last time I had in the past few years a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament.

“There’s always something. A new reality I have to deal with. It’s frustrating. At the same time, it’s my decision to perform in that state and condition. It is what it is.”

Djokovic, who will be 39 when the action gets underway in Paris, is struggling to cope with the physical toll a career lasting more than two decades has taken on his body, but it would be a mistake to write him off.

He overcame a knee injury that needed surgery to dismantle Alcaraz and claim Olympic gold on the red dirt of Paris only two years ago, showing the resilience that has underlined his glorious career. However, mental toughness alone is no guarantee of success at this level and Djokovic knows what his game is missing.

“I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far,” he said after his Rome campaign ended in the second round.

“Eventually you have to play. You have to start somewhere. I wanted to start earlier, but I couldn’t. You adapt to it and make the most of it. I train as much as the body allows me to. How it turns out on the court, that’s really unpredictable.”

With defending champion Alcaraz sidelined by a wrist injury, world No 1 Jannik Sinner looms as the main obstacle should Djokovic rediscover his rhythm in time and progress deep into the French Open.

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