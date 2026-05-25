Marchland marches on for young Mitchley

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Marchland is unbeaten with Muzi Yeni in the saddle.

The sensational victory of the two-year-old filly Marchland has left the young Fairview trainer Kelly Mitchley with exciting but difficult decisions.

Marchland was a facile winner of the Lady’s Slipper Stakes over 1400m at this past Friday’s meeting on the Fairview Polytrack in Greenbushes.

After this impressive performance many racing experts were quick to urge Mitchley to travel with Marchland and take on the best in the country in the bigger racing centres.

“We are looking at that, maybe a race over 1600m. She wants a longer distance,” Mitchley said.

Marchland is unbeaten after three runs but had to overcome an obstacle or two in her last start.

The meeting was switched from the grass to the poly surface after last week’s rain. That was her first poly race after two victories on the grass and the first time she went further than 1200m.

“I wasn’t worried about the step up in distance, but the poly was a worry. Luckily she took to the surface like a dream,” the trainer added.

Mitchley explained that it is difficult to be confident going into a race with Marchland. “She doesn’t show you much in her work, but come race day, she turns it on.”

Marchland, who won the East Cape Fillies Nursery in March, was ridden in all her victories by experienced jockey Muzi Yeni. Yeni was highly impressed with Friday’s victory and believes Marchland can compete “at a higher level”.

He said the last 400m in the race felt like it was just an exercise gallop for the filly.

It is now up to Mitchley and her team, along with the filly’s owner Mervin Govender, to plan the road ahead for Marchland.

So far, the Mitchley stable has managed Marchland perfectly, and racing fans can’t wait to see this young star in action again.

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