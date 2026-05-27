Medvedev rules out skipping French Open despite cruel deja vu

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Daniil Medvedev was left to digest a seventh first-round defeat in 10 appearances at the French Open after a bruising five-set loss to Australian Adam Walton on Tuesday, but the Russian said he would never consider skipping the clay court Grand Slam.

Medvedev fell to a topsy-turvy 6-2 1-6 6-1 1-6 6-4 defeat on Court Suzanne Lenglen and said the latest setback in Paris might, however, force him to reconsider his schedule a week before the clay court major.

“I want to play Grand Slams. I know I’m in good shape, and I can play well at Roland Garrol. I can. It’s just tougher for me. I’ll always come here,” Medvedev said.

“Maybe I should consider playing a tournament before. I usually don’t do that before Grand Slams, but when it doesn’t work, why not? That’s the only thing I will consider next year.”

Medvedev’s defeat also extended his struggles on the biggest stage after three opening exits at the majors last year, but he said he was good enough to compete, even if the game has changed in recent years.

Players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have led the way to show greater baseline intensity and physicality, making it harder for others like Medvedev to find their rhythm, especially on slower clay courts.

“I think I’m usually good in Grand Slams,” Medvedev insisted. “Yes, I can lose [in the] first round, but I don’t think I’ve lost the ability to perform in Grand Slams. I do think it can come back any moment, meaning at Wimbledon, for example.

“But if we talk in general about all four Grand Slams, I think if we compared all four Grand Slams to five years ago, the game is different in these Grand Slams, and I don’t think it suits me well.

“It’s very tough for me to get the rhythm going. First round is the toughest one, and once I get through it, maybe I can do better.”

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