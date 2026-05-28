Car-racing thriller expected at PEOTR Regional round four

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Motorsport fans are in for a spectacular evening of high-speed action this Saturday, as the cream of the regional community converge on PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) on Mission Road for the fourth round of the Dirt Oval 4 SA (DO4SA) Championship.

With entries already at an impressive 86, organisers are expecting the final number to comfortably exceed the 100-car mark before the 12pm entry cut-off on Saturday.

The meeting also doubles up as the third round of the PEOTR Club Championship, adding even more importance to what promises to be a fiercely contested night of racing.

The ever-popular 1600 Stock Saloons are once again expected to provide some of the closest racing of the evening. A huge field of 28 competitors has already battled it out during the season, and defending champion SA1 Johan Schoeman has emerged as the man to beat. Schoeman currently enjoys a healthy 40-point lead over Warren Dawson, while Deon Kretzmann remains firmly in the title hunt despite trailing by a further 23 points.

In the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon category, SA1 Marthinus Muller has been in devastating form throughout the season and arrives at round four with a commanding 51-point advantage.

Young racer Nadia Rautenbach continues to impress with her fearless driving style and currently occupies second place in the standings, while Pieter le Roux remains within striking distance just five points further back in third.

This weekend’s event has also attracted a host of out-of-town competitors from George, Oudtshoorn and KuGompo City, with many drivers using the meeting as crucial preparation ahead of the national championships that will take place at PEOTR on September 25 and 26

The 2.1 Modified class is shaping up to be one of the tightest title fights of the season. Shawn du Preez leads the standings on 170 points, but Rimon Landman and Aidan Barnard are both determined to close the gap as the championship battle intensifies heading into the winter months.

Meanwhile, the Hot Rod category continues to deliver thrilling wheel-to-wheel entertainment.

Dawid “BaBa” Grundlingh’s consistency has earned him a valuable championship lead, but Ruaan Mostert and Annuschke Gough remain hot on his heels in what could turn into one of the season’s most dramatic title races.

In the Heavy Metal division, Johan Schoeman has once again stamped his authority on proceedings and holds a huge 78-point lead over Philip Victor, while Bonita Kotze remains in contention in third place.

The thunderous V8 American Saloons are also expected to be a major crowd favourite on the night. Multiple champion Pieta Victor has enjoyed a superb season so far and currently leads Juan Roesstorff by 38-points with Claud van Rensburg in third, a further 30-points adrift.

Adding to the excitement will be the ever-entertaining Classic 6’s and the future stars of the sport in the Junior Hot Rod category.

This weekend’s event has also attracted a host of out-of-town competitors from George, Oudtshoorn and KuGompo City, with many drivers using the meeting as crucial preparation ahead of the national championships that will take place at PEOTR on September 25 and 26.

With national pride and championship momentum on the line, teams are expected to pull out all the stops in search of victory.

The racing action gets underway at 5pm, with ample trackside parking available for spectators.

Upcoming events

May 29: Night Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway

May 30:

Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road;

Regional Motor Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit.

May 31: American Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road

June 6:

Bathurst Pineapple Rally hosted by Algoa Rally Club;

Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Track on Victoria Drive;

Dirt Oval Racing at Border Stockcar Association in Amalinda;

Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive.

June 13: Algoa Motorsport Club round 4 at Aldo Scribante Raceway, including the Backdraft SA 5-hour endurance race

June 26-27: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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