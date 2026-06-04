Algoa Rally Club set for thrilling Bathurst Pineapple Rally

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JP Smit and Marisa Bernhardt in full attack mode in their Toyota Tazz.

The Algoa Rally Club will host the second round of its 2026 Club Championship this Saturday when competitors tackle the Bathurst Pineapple Rally, one of the most anticipated gravel events on the Eastern Cape motorsport calendar.

The service park will be based at the Cuylerville Cricket Club, where crews and supporters will gather before heading out to the challenging gravel stages that wind through the scenic pineapple farmlands surrounding Bathurst.

Fast-flowing roads, technical corners and constantly changing surface conditions are expected to provide competitors with a stern test throughout the day, with precision and commitment likely to be the key ingredients for success.

A field of 16 entries has been confirmed, featuring a healthy mix of experienced campaigners and exciting newcomers.

The future of rallying in the region will be on full display as the next generation begins making its mark on the sport.

Neels Vosloo jnr and Alex de Man, both sons of well-known rally competitors, will each make their competitive driving debuts, while Travis de Man will experience rallying from the navigator’s seat for the first time alongside experienced driver Craig Step.

Malcolm de Man will also be in action, joining his father Oliver as navigator in their four-wheel-drive Toyota Auris for the first time.

Adding further intrigue to the event are Gauteng visitors Michael Mullany and navigator Lehlonololo Letuka, who will be competing in a potent two-litre turbocharged Subaru.

While they are regular competitors in Northern Regions rallies, this will be their first appearance in the Eastern Cape and they will undoubtedly be keen to make an impression on the local competitors.

Five four-wheel-drive machines will headline the entry list and are expected to set a blistering pace through the fast gravel stages.

Championship leaders Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griesel arrive in Bathurst with momentum firmly on their side after a strong start to the season and will be the crew everyone is chasing.

Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout, in their Volkswagen Polo, will be determined to challenge for top honours after finishing last season strongly.

With several quick crews capable of matching the leaders’ pace, the battle at the front promises to be one of the highlights of the day.

The RS2 class for 1.6-litre two-wheel-drive cars is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested categories of the rally.

Current class leaders Jeandre Marais and his fiancée Tegan Taljaard will be looking to extend their championship advantage in their Volkswagen Polo, but they can expect strong opposition from Ross and Roxanne Bartle, Pikkie Marais and Henry Adams in their Toyota Etios, and Wayne Malherbe and Corne Blom in another Volkswagen Polo.

With valuable championship points on offer, every second gained or lost could prove crucial in the title race.

In the ARC3 class, JP Smit and his fiancé Marisa Bernhardt will be hoping to continue their impressive consistency after claiming victory in the opening rally of the season in Despatch.

A strong result in Bathurst would further strengthen their championship ambitions as the season begins to gather momentum.

Spectators can expect plenty of action as cars slide sideways through corners, launch over crests and battle against the clock and the rugged Eastern Cape terrain.

The Bathurst Pineapple Rally has earned a reputation for producing exciting competition, spectacular driving and dramatic moments, and Saturday’s event promises to be no exception.

With the first car scheduled to leave the start line at 10.50am, fans will have many opportunities to witness some of the region’s best rally talent in action.

Upcoming events

June 5: Night Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway

June 6: Bathurst Pineapple Rally hosted by Algoa Rally Club; Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Track on Victoria Drive; Dirt Oval Racing at Border Stockcar Association in Amalinda; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive.

June 13: Algoa Motorsport Club Round 4 at Aldo Scribante Raceway, including the Backdraft SA 5-Hour Endurance Race

June 20: Kart Racing, round 4 at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive

June 26-27: National Extreme Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway

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