Comrades: a day of drama, delivery and delight

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There is so much to grasp in the 99th running of the world’s largest ultra-marathon and South Africa’s most famous road race, taking to the roads between the beautiful seaside city of Durban and those of Pietermaritzburg, which houses much history, inclusive of the famous race itself.

Many runners will already be in one of the two cities, having flown or driven in.

Two different modes of transport deliver a different feel to the race’s build-up. Having experienced both, I find it quite easy to enjoy either, as long as all the preparations fall into place, much like the race itself.

If any operational niggles set in, it is how they are accepted and handled that will deliver the satisfaction a runner requires.

Those who have a host of Comrades to their name need not sit in the traffic, going over the course, yet again, though many will insist. However, if it is a first or even second reverse-direction Comrades, a trip over the route is highly recommended.

It is not only to identify the hills, many of which have no name, but also to view the sights, such as exiting Pinetown for Fields Hill and navigating the road down to Drummond and Inchanga on the way out.

Explaining the excitement of a Comrades Marathon adequately is tough — it is just so emotional. Exciting for everyone, from pedestrian passers-by to absolutely everyone who is involved. As the day evolves, it becomes ever more tense

Harrison Flats will leave many perplexed, as they appear neither flat nor breathtaking. And so it goes on with the backdrop of KwaZulu-Natal: always inspiring.

Seconding, or keeping tabs on runners along the route, is inevitably a taxing exercise and will be no less so this year, nor the next, when a still larger field is being considered.

It is, however, exhilarating to dash from one lookout point to another and catch up with dedicated athletes, serious Comrades whose names you might recognise, along with folk from the old home town. Stopping for a drink or other needs and again bumping into folk you know is a sure experience.

Helicopters overhead are simply the best sound on the route, along with the roar of the crowds at places such as Cato Ridge, Camperdown and, wait for it — Polly Shorts. Just be sure it is indeed the famous landmark and not “Little Pollys”, which serves as a teaser to the runners and spectators alike.

Explaining the excitement of a Comrades Marathon adequately is tough — it is just so emotional. Exciting for everyone, from pedestrian passers-by to absolutely everyone who is involved. As the day evolves, it becomes ever more tense.

You might follow a runner on the available race apps and hope your data sees you through, much as the fuel of the runner delivers them to the finish line.

Having been so fortunate to train, encourage, travel with and follow many a connected athlete allows a different insight.

I was at the finish when a favoured runner with whom I had worked for a number of years won a gold medal on the same up run as is taking place on Sunday.

Closer to home I have watched closest family arrive at the finish with my nerves in tatters

She was never going to even participate in an up run, “not ever”. Indeed, the lass had skipped every up run between her down run results.

Along came a persuasive individual who introduced her to Alan Robb on the flight to the race, and although Robb is known for favouring the down run, he was able to share his successes on the up as well.

Personal experiences were similar, despite a down run bias.

On the day the athlete had experienced good progress, and inspiration followed when running for a short spell with Gerda Steyn.

As the finish approached, a gold medal looked a distinct probability. On the route was the runner’s husband, who was urged to head to the finish so he wouldn’t miss his wife’s impending achievement. He made it in time; both were elated, and the rest is history.

It is not only the gold medallists who share such stories. On two other occasions there was a Gauteng-based athlete who wanted to run silver and did so twice.

Closer to home I have watched closest family arrive at the finish with my nerves in tatters.

Whatever one’s experiences might be, get involved and live the Comrades. It is a wonderful, life-enhancing experience.

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