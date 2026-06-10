Rebel Assassins crowned champions at Roller Rivalry tournament

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Ziyaad Jappie (Rebels Assassins) scores past Ean Landman (Inwine Hockey) during the Roller Rivalry Inline Hockey tournament at the weekend.

The Roller Rivalry Inline Hockey tournament produced a competitive environment at the New Era Roller Rink, Go Big Sports Arena, in Gqeberha at the weekend.

The event showcased the very best of SA in-line hockey, featuring fast-paced action, skill, goaltending and sportsmanship.

Inline or roller hockey is similar to normal hockey; it is just played on rollerblades.

Rebels Assassins combined disciplined defence with consistent performances to lift the championship trophy.

Nic Woolf (Inwine), Oufie Bruce (Rebel Assassins), Laaeq Jappie (Rebel Pucksters), Yusuf Khan (Rebel Assassins), Oliver van den Heever (Inwine) and Ean Landman (Inwine) were among the standout performers of the tournament.

Outstanding supporting efforts were delivered by Kyran van Rooyen, Van der Heever, Zaahir Jenneker, Laaeq Jappie and Ziyaad Jappie.

A special thanks to Inwine Hockey and their supporters for travelling all the way from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape to grace us with their presence. Their commitment, sportsmanship and passion for the game enriched the tournament and helped strengthen the bond within the SA in-line hockey community — Ziyaad Jappie, organisers

Rebel Assassins dominated defensively, conceding only six goals and finishing with the tournament’s best goal difference.

Inwine was the tournament’s highest-scoring team with 15 goals, showcasing their attacking talent throughout the competition.

Bruce delivered a fine performance with an outstanding 90.3% save percentage, proving to be a key factor in his team’s success.

Kayden Wright of Pucksters faced the most pressure, recording saves from 83 shots.

Landman of Inwine shared the spoils with Wright by saving the most goals with a 79.5% save percentage.

Woolf was the tournament’s offensive powerhouse, leading the way with nine goals and 13 goal contributions.

Yusuf Khan recorded the highest average contribution per game (2.25) despite playing only four matches.

Rebel Pucksters displayed determination and sportsmanship in every match.

One of the organisers, Ziyaad Jappie, hailed the tournament a success.

“A special thanks to Inwine Hockey and their supporters for travelling all the way from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape to grace us with their presence,” Jappie said.

“Their commitment, sportsmanship and passion for the game enriched the tournament and helped strengthen the bond within the SA in-line hockey community.

“We are also grateful to Steel Pipes and Fittings for sponsoring the trophies as well as all the sponsors, volunteers, officials, scorekeepers, referees and supporters whose contributions ensured the success of the event.”

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