BSA intervenes in Matikinca defection row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hot prospect Tiisetso Matikinca has been forced to honour his contract with Sean Smith after defecting to Colin Nathan's management.

Story audio is generated using AI

The tug-of-war between two Johannesburg boxing trainers over Mthatha prospect Tiisetso Matikinca took another twist after Boxing SA (BSA) threatened to take action over the breach of valid contract by some of the parties involved.

Matikinca dropped a bombshell this week when he dumped long-time mentor Sean Smith to join Colin Nathan, sparking a social media storm.

Matikinca, who is unbeaten in 10 bouts, having fought his professional career under Smith, complained his progress was stagnant after not moving up the bantamweight ratings since parting ways with Xaba Promotions.

Though he did not officially confirm, the boxer who cut his boxing teeth under KuGompo City trainer Ncedo Cecane in a decorated amateur run is believed to have been influenced by Nathan’s ability to guide his boxers to lucrative international bouts, including world titles.

However, Smith insisted he had a binding contract with the boxer and intended to enforce it, prompting the BSA to intervene in the dispute.

BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso confirmed Smith and Matikinca were called into a meeting where they were reminded about the validity of the contract.

BSA will not condone any deliberate disregard for contractual obligations or statutory requirements — Boxing South Africa

“We called them to a meeting to alert them of the contractual obligations and allowed them to go back and discuss it, having advised them of the contents of the articles of agreement and regulatory framework,” he said.

As the dispute escalated, BSA issued a statement reminding boxing stakeholders, including boxers, managers, trainers and officials, of the significance of complying with binding contractual arrangements.

The statement is the second by the boxing regulatory body after it issued similar correspondence on the contractual dispute involving Nathan and then KuGompo City-based, Sada-born boxer Landile Ngxeke a few months ago.

Ngxeke had defected from XP Promotions to join Nathan’s No Doubt Management, citing his status as a free agent.

However, XP challenged the move, though admitting it had no valid contract with the boxer, with the BSA ruling in favour of Ngxeke to team up with Nathan.

BSA said it had noted the persistent non-compliance of binding contractual agreements and articles of agreement by licensees.

“All licences, including boxers, managers, promoters, trainers, matchmakers and officials, are reminded articles of agreement are legally binding contracts and it is mandatory for each licensee to thoroughly study and honour all terms and obligations contained in the agreements,” it said.

As far as we know, Matikinca has not gone back to Smith — but we did our part to call them to a meeting — Mandla Ntlanganiso, BSA chief operations officer

“Licensees are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the SA Boxing Act, particularly those relating to the protection of boxing stakeholders and the resolution of disputes.’

BSA said it would take appropriate regulatory action in the event of contract breaches, which may include suspension or revocation of licences.

“BSA will not condone any deliberate disregard for contractual obligations or statutory requirements.”

Nathan, who has been mum on the validity of Matikinca’s contract, is yet to indicate his next move, having previously won all contract-related disputes.

Ntlanganiso could not say if Matikinca and Smith have since reunited though the boxer had intimated he would leave Nathan and Smith to sort out the matter while he continues with his career.

“As far as we know, Matikinca has not gone back to Smith — but we did our part to call them to a meeting,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch