Owethu Rula has sights set on vacant WBF female flyweight title

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Nelson Mandela Bay female boxer Owethu Rula is set to step onto the global stage as she vies for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) female flyweight title this August.

The 27-year-old, who trains under Caiph Camp, will face current South African female flyweight champion Simangele Hadebe in Cape Town at the Grand West Casino on August 8. The bill is part of the Fight Like a Woman boxing event in celebration of Women’s Month hosted by the Fighters Club Promotion.

Rula, who holds the Eastern Cape female flyweight title, last fought in March, when she defended it against Zizipho Skoti. She was due to fight in August, but she sustained an ankle injury that put her out for the rest of the game. This will be her first fight after recovery.

“I was actually set to return to the ring in April, but I would take a risk because I was not yet 100% on my game. But God works in mysterious ways, and then this fight came up, and it was a bigger title,” Rula said.

“Honestly, I’m quite excited and nervous at the same time. I’m excited because it’s been a long time coming, and fighting for a big world title has always been my dream. It’s actually every boxer’s goal in boxing.

“Fighting ‘Smash’ will be the most difficult fight I’ve ever had, given her background in the boxing industry. I’ve been set up for fights against her at least two or three times, but she got better opportunities and chose those over fighting me. So I’ve been preparing to fight her and am mentally prepared. I am now focusing on the physical aspect. And that is going well.

Winning this will automatically place me in the world rankings, making me eligible for other major titles, which is undoubtedly the next step — Owethu Rula

“Fighting for a big title is a dream come true for me, and I’m very excited about it.”

When asked how she plans to keep her nerves under control on fight day, Rula said nervousness was part of the build up for a fight.

“On fight day, my mind is clear. We have a game plan, so it’s just a matter of going in and executing. I never get nervous on fight day. It’s all about focus. I only have one goal in mind: execute the game plan and win the fight.

“Winning will open the doors to more world fights. Winning this will automatically place me in the world rankings, making me eligible for other major titles, which is undoubtedly the next step.

Rula, an IT specialist, said it will require hard work and putting pressure on Hadebe to achieve her position in the world rankings.

“‘Smash’ is not a hard fighter to read because she has been in the game for a long time, but my training is all about putting pressure on myself, staying fit, being 100% on my game and going all in.

“And if we have to change the game plan between fights, then that is exactly what we are going to do. I’ll just have to be fit and be able to adjust.”

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