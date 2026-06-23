Vondrousova gets four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

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The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. Vondrousova says stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety affected her decision-making when she refused to submit a sample.

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Former Wimbledon women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova has been given a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, says the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Her suspension will end on June 21 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic will be 30 years old.

The ITIA said Vondrousova did not submit a sample when notified by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at about 8pm on December 3.

Vondrousova said during a hearing that stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety had affected her decision-making when she refused to submit a sample.

However, the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered “no compelling justification” for the test refusal, the ITIA added.

Vondrousova wrote on Instagram that she had never doped and that a dope test taken three days after the December 3 incident came back negative.

“I have never had a positive test. Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped on to the court with a clear conscience,” she wrote.

“Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative — just like every test before it.”

Vondrousova’s lawyer Jan Exner told Reuters by e-mail they would review the written reasons for Vondrousova’s suspension before deciding their next course of action.

“First, we must consult Marketa; I do not want to speculate on further steps at this moment,” he added.

Former world No 6 Vondrousova has not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury.

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Reuters