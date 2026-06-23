Weather plays ball as PEOTR Club Championship heats up

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Bonita Kotze, racing in the Heavy Metal Class on her way to winning the driver-of-the-day award. Picture:

The weather gods finally smiled on the competitors and fans at the Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) on Saturday evening as Round 4 of the Club Championship delivered a thrilling night of action-packed oval track racing.

With more than 70 cars filling the pits and a large crowd lining the fences, spectators were treated to wheel-to-wheel battles, spectacular overtaking manoeuvres and several championship contenders strengthening their positions in the title chase.

In the fiercely contested 1600 Stock Saloon category, consistency again proved key for championship leader Deon Kretzmann. Though Victory Raceway’s Niel Herselman claimed top honours on the night, Kretzmann’s second-place finish allowed him to extend his lead in the championship standings and continue what has been an impressive season of calculated, point-scoring performances.

The 1660 Modified Saloon class saw Jason Drake continue his remarkable run of form. Drake has been virtually unstoppable this season, and another victory on Saturday evening has given him a comfortable 60-point advantage in one of the most competitive classes in the championship. Behind him, Francois Engelbrecht and Nadia Rautenbach fought hard to secure podium positions in an entertaining contest.

In the 2.1 Modified Saloon category, Stuart van Tonder drove a flawless race to secure victory, while championship leader Francois Jansen van Vuuren further strengthened his title ambitions with a valuable second-place finish. The result extends his championship advantage to 24 points as the season enters its crucial middle stages.

One of the standout performances of the evening came from young Hot Rod star Aidan Barnard. Showing maturity well beyond his years, Barnard produced a composed and calculated drive to claim victory in the final. His performance highlighted the depth of talent emerging through the ranks and adds another exciting dimension to a championship battle that remains incredibly tight.

It was Bonita Kotze who captured the attention of fans and officials. The talented racer produced another determined and consistent drive to finish third overall, earning her the Driver of the Day award

Dawid Grundlingh currently leads the standings by just a single point over Malcolm Els, setting up what promises to be a fascinating contest over the remaining rounds. Grundlingh continued his excellent season in the Classic 6s division, where he again stood on the top step of the podium. His victory has extended his championship lead to a commanding 57 points and firmly establishes him as the driver to beat in the class.

The Heavy Metal division delivered its usual dose of thunderous racing and close-quarter action. Johan Schoeman emerged victorious ahead of Gordon Ascaray, but it was Bonita Kotze who captured the attention of fans and officials. The talented racer produced another determined and consistent drive to finish third overall, earning her the Driver of the Day award.

Kotze’s performance further extended her championship lead to an impressive 107 points and continues to underline her status as one of the standout competitors in the championship this season.

The crowd was also treated to the spectacle of the V8 American Saloons, where powerful machines and roaring V8 engines provided plenty of excitement. Juan Roesstorff took the chequered flag ahead of Wayne Holland, while Ruzanne Jansen secured third place. Jansen’s consistency throughout the season sees her maintain a healthy 80-point lead in the championship standings.

Round 5 of the Regional Championship is at Victory Raceway on July 4.

Class results

Junior Hot Rods: 1 Anrico van Niekerk (C11)

1600 Stock Saloons:

Niel Herselman (E66), Deon Kretzmann (C515), Raymond Sisson (EC164).

1660 Modified Saloons:

Jason Drake (C126), Francois Engelbrecht (E72), Nadia Rautenbach (EC61).

2.1 Modified Saloons:

Stuart van Tonder (C195), Francois Jansen van Vuuren (C10), Schalk Lotz (G5).

Hot Rods:

Aidan Barnard (E15), Malcolm Els (EC85), Dawid Grundlingh (C727).

Classic 6s:

Dawid Grundlingh (C727), Cornel Victor (C711), Jonathan van Vuuren (C721).

Heavy Metals:

Johan Schoeman (C93), Gordon Ascaray (C178), Bonita Kotze (C79).

V8 American Saloons:

Juan Roesstorff (E97), Wayne Holland (C21), Ruzanne Jansen (C48).

Driver of the Day: Bonita Kotze

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