Queen’s coach lands strength-and-conditioning role for national hockey U18A squad

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Queen's College director of hockey, Michael Baiden, has been awarded the strength and conditioning coach role for the SA U18A team.

Queen’s College director of hockey Michael Baiden has been appointed as the strength and conditioning coach of the SA Schools Hockey U18A team to compete in the SA U21 interprovincial tournament in Gqeberha from August 10 to 14.

The 32-year-old Baiden, who first heard of his appointment on June 9, already has an experienced coaching career. Since 2016 he has coached at schools such as St Andrew’s, Eunice Girls High and Grey College. He has also been part of various provincial teams such as Free State and Eastern Cape, with whom he won bronze with the boy’s team at last year’s U16 IPT.

“I could not be more grateful for such an opportunity to work with world-class coaches and the best SA has to offer at U18 level,” he said. “This opportunity means that I get to express myself as a professional at a national level. This kind of experience is invaluable for me as a young professional who would love to advance in the world of coaching.

“Working with world-class coaching staff who have coached at the highest level puts me well out of my comfort zone, which in turn allows me to grow as a coach in many ways.”

Baiden is also a Queen’s College alumnus and has been involved in the school’s hockey department since 2021.

“Having such an opportunity is not only a testament to what I am capable of as an individual but also shines a light on where I come from, Queen’s College, an institution filled with exceptional people whom I have the privilege of working with and learning from.”

I have every confidence they will be following structured programmes designed to ensure that they arrive at the tournament in peak condition at their various schools — Michael Baiden

Strength and conditioning coaches are often overlooked for their importance in schools’ sports, and Baiden has emphasised their worth.

“The role of an S&C coach in school sport is extremely important in the sense that players need to be well prepared for this busy season through adequate programming in the off- and pre-season. This will allow players to be physically ready for the load of playing weekend in and weekend out.

“What I have come to appreciate over my nine years as a strength and conditioning coach is that the relationships we build with players are often somewhat different from those built by the technical coaches. This dynamic allows us to contribute to the environment differently; it enhances team culture and morale through the sessions and interactions we have with the players.”

Despite the SA U18 A team not having a camp prior to the IPT, Baiden believes that the selected players will remain fit coming into the U21 IPT, as most of them will compete in the U18 IPT in KwaZulu-Natal from June 29 to July 4.

“I have every confidence they will be following structured programmes designed to ensure that they arrive at the tournament in peak condition at their various schools.

“I will also maintain regular communication with the selected players to provide guidance and ensure that they continue to follow the necessary steps to maximise their readiness heading into the U21 IPT.”

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