Strong turnout, exceptional sportsmanship at latest MJ’s Judo Dojo Interschool Champs

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MJ's Judo Dojo coaching staff brings more than 150 years of combined experience to the mat.

The latest MJ’s Judo Dojo Interschool Championship proved to be a resounding success, drawing close to 150 entries from schools across the region and showcasing the growing popularity of the sport among young athletes.

Sensei Reece Kramer of MJ’s Judo Dojo said the event is a true celebration of skill, discipline and camaraderie.

He noted that the incredible turnout reflected the growing enthusiasm for judo in local schools.

He added that beyond the medals and results, it was inspiring to witness the respect, encouragement and sportsmanship displayed throughout the day, as events like these are ultimately about developing confident young people both on and off the mat.

While the competitive spirit was high, the outstanding sportsmanship took centre stage.

Despite the natural disappointment of losing, winners were frequently seen checking on their opponents, offering words of encouragement, and ensuring they were unhurt, embodying the true spirit of judo.

The race for the coveted MJ’s Judo Dojo Interschool Championship trophy is beginning to heat up, with St Dominic’s Priory leading the standings, closely followed by Walmer West and Verkenner.

However, with several competitions still to come, the championship remains wide open.

Kramer emphasised that the year was far from over and anything could happen. He explained that every competition motivated the judokas even more because they were competing not only for individual glory but also for their schools, with everyone setting their eyes on lifting the interschools trophy at the end of the year.

The ongoing success of the championship has been bolstered by the unwavering support of schools, parents, and volunteers.

Kramer said that schools actively promoted the competitions and celebrated their pupils’ achievements, while an incredible group of parents generously give their time to help with setup and logistics, ensuring everything runs smoothly on competition days.

The event also recognised individual excellence with a special award for the Best Ippon, the winning throw of the day. Malachi Singapi earned the honour and was presented with a brand-new judogi.

Looking ahead, Kramer said the focus remained on expanding the league even further, with goals to build an even better competition featuring more entries, more opportunities for young judoka and more prizes.

For parents considering judo for their children, Kramer believes the sport offers lifelong benefits that extend far beyond the mat.

The coaching staff brings more than 150 years of combined experience to the mat, teaching children how to fall safely, roll correctly and throw with control.

Because judo focuses entirely on technique, balance and discipline rather than punching or kicking, it continues to build character, confidence and community through sport.

The Herald