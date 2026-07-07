Hudson Park hands over site for new astroturf development

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At the handover of the site for the Hudson Park High School hockey astro development were, from left, Claire Branford (head of sport), Ryno Simms (deputy principal), Theresa van der Merwe (deputy principal), Dennis Vorster (headmaster), Garth Lumb (Hudson Park Primary headmaster), Robin Heaton (Hudson Park Primary deputy principal), Darryn van Jaarsveld (Hudson Park Primary deputy principal).

Hudson Park High School has officially handed over the site for the construction of its long-awaited synthetic hockey turf to Belgotex Sport, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for one of the Eastern Cape’s leading school hockey programmes.

Construction is now under way, with completion scheduled for December.

The new astro turf represents a significant investment in the future of hockey at Hudson Park.

Building on decades of success across both boys’ and girls’ hockey, the facility will provide pupils with a high-performance training environment and further strengthen the school’s proud hockey tradition.

“This project is about investing in excellence,” headmaster Dennis Vorster said. “Our pupils deserve facilities that match their ambition and this astro turf will become another cornerstone in our commitment to developing well-rounded young people.”

As construction begins, excitement is building across the Hudson Park community ahead of the anticipated December completion

The development is the latest addition to Hudson Park’s impressive sporting and cultural facilities. The school already boasts:

a world-class indoor aquatics centre;

a state-of-the-art high performance centre, Centenary Hall, Kugompo City’s first dedicated indoor school sporting facility completed in 2005; and

the 206-seater Gibson Kente Theatre, which provides pupils with a professional performance space for drama and music.

The new astroturf is a natural progression in the school’s continued investment in facilities that support excellence across academics, sport and culture.

Training on campus every day will create greater consistency in player development, reduce reliance on external venues and provide future Hudsonians with the best possible environment to grow.

As construction begins, excitement is building across the Hudson Park community ahead of the anticipated December completion.

Hudson Park is proud to partner with Belgotex Sport on this landmark project. As a proudly South African company renowned for quality sporting surfaces, Belgotex Sport shares Hudson Park’s commitment to excellence.

Together, this partnership reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to supporting local, quality manufacturers while investing in facilities that will benefit future generations of Hudsonians.

Daily Dispatch