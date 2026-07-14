Border Squash women’s team grab gold at interprovincial

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Border A women’s squash capped off this year’s instalment of the Growthpoint Jarvis-Kaplan Cup as the undefeated champions of the B Division.

The annual interprovincial tournament was held in Mossel Bay from July 5 to 10.

Border A women beat Midland A, who were seeded first, in the final 4-1 in matches (19-4 in points).

We played all the teams in our section and every game counted. Our Border girls displayed massive skill and grit throughout the week and managed to finish unbeaten, which was incredible. — Kim Clark, Border captain

Border captain Kim Clark said: “It was so special playing this particular fixture on the all-glass court in Mossel Bay, a first for me, so a bucket list tick.

“I had the dream team, such talented, dedicated ladies, and the team had great depth. Each individual was strong in their own position while showing massive support for their teammates. The team spirit was truly special to witness.

“I believe 2004 was the last time Border won this particular trophy. Some of our team wasn’t even born in 2004. Sport is such a leveller, with triumphs and disappointments. The wins don’t always happen, but it’s great to celebrate the hard work when they do.”

Our Border girls displayed massive skill and grit throughout the week and managed to finish unbeaten, which was incredible — Kim Clark

Clark applauded the team’s resilience to conclude the tournament as unbeaten champions.

“We played all the teams in our section and every game counted. Our Border girls displayed massive skill and grit throughout the week and managed to finish unbeaten, which was incredible.”

The victory has promoted the Border A squash team to Division A of the Jarvis-Kaplan Cup.

“Border has some amazing talent. Hopefully, with a bit of encouragement, we’ll be able to field an A section and B section team next year.”

Border Squash vice-chairperson Jimmy van Niekerk said winning the Kaplan Cup as unbeaten champions is massive for the entire association.

“For such a small province with a home-grown team to win this trophy is very impressive,” Van Niekerk said. “Everyone thinks squash is an individual sport, but most tournaments are team events. Border has put together a very strong team from 1 to 5 and even a reserve. The depth within this team is where their strength lies.”

Van Niekerk also pointed out the importance of the Border women’s team having a combination of young and experienced players.

“Border has always had very strong schools’ teams, and this team shows how well the young and the experienced can create a very strong team. The energy of the youth combined with the wisdom of the experienced players worked out well”.

Border’s men’s squash team concluded their tournament in sixth place in the B section.

Van Niekerk also served as the men’s team captain. He was awarded the prestigious Seccie de Villiers Award for best sporting male. The award is presented to a male player who displays outstanding standards of sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The next edition of the Jarvis Kaplan Squash tournament will be hosted by Pietermaritzburg next year.

The Border A women’s team is:

Sorika Engelbrecht (31);

Alison Muir (20);

Monique da Cruz (24);

Kim Clark (captain, 43);

Kelly Emslie (21); and

Kate van Biljon (15).

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