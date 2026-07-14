Eastern Cape’s Winter Games medal showing hampered by shoddy facilities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape U17 boys won gold in the Winter National School Sport Championship at the Buffalo City Stadium on Monday.

Story audio is generated using AI

With the Eastern Cape having finished fourth overall in the recent Winter National School Sport Championship, calls for municipalities to improve the standard of sporting facilities have continued to grow.

The province feels it is in the same bracket in terms of talent as overall champions Western Cape, second-placed KwaZulu-Natal and third-placed Gauteng.

But with athletes not frequently being involved in school sports programmes, especially in townships and rural areas, inadequate facilities hinder the ability to challenge the top three.

This was the view of Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture department general manager Awethu Zumana in his analysis of the province’s performance at the Winter Games.

The Eastern Cape won two gold and five bronze medals.

Though the total medal count of seven was better than the four (one netball gold, two silver for rugby and a bronze medal in netball) of last year, the bronze carries less weight in the medal calculations, meaning the Eastern Cape dropped in the ranking.

In 2025, they finished second despite having a lower number of medals.

“You can see the pattern. It is always Gauteng, Western Cape at the top, then we follow,” Zumana said.

“That pattern reflects resources, but in terms of talent, as the Eastern Cape, we know we can compete with the best, but there must be investment to accommodate our rural schools.

“This issue of facilities will always keep coming up because it is the key problem in our province and prevents us from being able to compete at the national level.

“We also need to organise better and have our kids playing regularly. Because match fitness becomes a problem during the games.

“We need leagues within the province so that when we compete at the top level, our players are used to the pace,” he said.

There was a scare that the Winter Games were going to be taken away from KuGompo City in February and moved to Gqeberha.

National inspectors raised concern about the state of sporting facilities during a site visit to KuGompo City, with football and volleyball especially not meeting the standards.

It was said that if the games were moved to Gqeberha, and they too did not have the arsenal to host, the games would be given to another province.

Luckily, officials scrambled. But Zumana said it was not an ideal situation to be in.

“As the province of the Eastern Cape, if we are to host national events in the future, we have to improve the state of our facilities and make sure that we meet the standards in terms of logistics.

“What happened earlier was not ideal, but we took lessons.

“There are things that we will have to communicate with metros and other officials to improve on,” he said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch