Malgas slams top EP clubs after Super 14 withdrawal
Rugby boss says move by Kruisfontein United, Gardens, Harlequins and Despatch Oostelikes is divisive
A decision by four of EP’s top clubs to pull out of the controversial Eastern Cape Super 14 tournament to play in a rival Community Rugby tournament has been slammed by EP Rugby boss George Malgas.
He said the move by Kruisfontein United, Gardens, Harlequins and Despatch Oostelikes was divisive and that all four clubs had been banned from playing in the Super 14 for three seasons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.