White urged to start in-form Willie at 10 for Bulls
Schalk Burger and Akona Ndungane the latest to join the chorus and lavish praise on Le Roux for his display at flyhalf against the Lions
Calls are growing louder for Bulls coach Jake White to give explosive playmaker Willie le Roux a start at flyhalf against the Stormers in a crunch United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Saturday.
Former Springboks Schalk Burger and Akona Ndungane are the latest to join the chorus, lavishing praise on Le Roux for his display in the No 10 jersey against the Lions in January...
