LISTEN | How EP rugby is preparing for new season

06 February 2025
New EP head coach Allister Coetzee
The EP rugby team have been hard at work on the training field and will have a camp this weekend in preparation for their opening game.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, he chats to new EP Elephants rugby coach Allister Coetzee who says he is happy with how his team’s preparations are going ahead of the new season and that there is a good vibe in the side for their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons in Kempton Park on March 8.

