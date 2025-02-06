The EP rugby team have been hard at work on the training field and will have a camp this weekend in preparation for their opening game.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, he chats to new EP Elephants rugby coach Allister Coetzee who says he is happy with how his team’s preparations are going ahead of the new season and that there is a good vibe in the side for their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons in Kempton Park on March 8.
LISTEN | How EP rugby is preparing for new season
Image: WERNER HILLS
The EP rugby team have been hard at work on the training field and will have a camp this weekend in preparation for their opening game.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, he chats to new EP Elephants rugby coach Allister Coetzee who says he is happy with how his team’s preparations are going ahead of the new season and that there is a good vibe in the side for their opening SA Cup match against the Falcons in Kempton Park on March 8.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Sport