All systems go for 2025 edition of Mzwandile Mali Rugby Tournament
Eastern Cape high schools to battle it out for bragging rights
Organisers say it's all systems go for another thrilling and exciting edition of the popular Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament, sponsored by Standard Bank.
The tournament, which will see high schools in the Eastern Cape battle it out for bragging rights, will kick off on February 12 across six towns, with the final taking place on March 14 at Wolfson Stadium. ..
