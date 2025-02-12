Madibaz rookie a formidable presence with speed to burn

Woodridge College may not rank among the Eastern Cape’s “big” rugby schools but it has certainly produced a gem in new Madibaz recruit Bukho Pantsi.
The 19-year-old utility back, who stands well over six feet in his socks, is among a slew of rookies who will represent Nelson Mandela University in this year’s Varsity Shield.
Pantsi is equally at home at outside centre and fullback and is blessed with speed to burn. His height also makes him an imposing figure in defence and attack.
Coach David Manuel, who describes him as a “diamond in the rough”, selected him based on his immense potential.
Glimpses of this were already seen when he debuted for Madibaz Rugby Club in last season’s Grand Challenge Cup competition.
Pantsi, who will pursue a national diploma in public management at the institution, took a gap year after matriculating in 2023.
Former Varsity Cup player Baphelele Pango was the first to spot his talent while he was still a schoolboy.
Pango then urged Manuel to have a look at him.
“I’ve progressively made it into the [Madibaz] system and now it’s my first year as a student here,” he said.
Pantsi was born in Qonce (King William’s Town) but grew up on the Garden Route, where he attended Knysna Primary (incidentally also the alma mater of former Madibaz and current Proteas cricketer Tristan Stubbs).
In Grade 6, he walked through the doors of Woodridge as a registered learner and boarder.
Since numbers were not as high as those of other schools, he found himself representing the college in a range of sports, including rugby and hockey in winter.
“I guess I stood out [in sport] with Woodridge not having that many learners. But we punched above our weight.”
He admitted that it would be a very different story now as players were much bigger than those he was used to facing on the pitch.
There was also more expectation to be competitive, he added.
“At the level I was playing previously, it was about going out there and having fun. Now you are expected to go out there and do a job.
“Coach D (Manuel) has given me freedom to express myself, but within my role. He has given me the skill set to attack the gaps and score as many tries as possible.”
This is just the way he likes it, too, being one who thrives on putting his side on the front foot.
As much as there is a “bit of nervousness in the air” for his team’s opening Shield clash against Varsity College on Valentine’s Day, he is champing at the bit to run onto the paddock in Durban.
Playing his first match against opponents much older than himself in the heat of a KZN night would be a challenge, but one he was relishing, Pantsi said.
Acclimatising to the Madibaz rugby culture has not been difficult for him as the team’s leadership group have been very accommodating in terms of helping the newbies understand the system.
He knows the term “servant leadership” from his Woodridge days and in skipper Leon van der Merwe he has found the ultimate example.
“He serves on the field and you can see by his actions he knows what he’s doing. In the backline we have leaders like Eddie [Kruger] and Lwando [Davane].”
Pantsi said making it to the professional ranks one day was the goal.
But first, there is the small matter of tackling the rather huge Varsity Shield competition. — Full Stop Communications
