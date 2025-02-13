Young players giving Trying Stars a lift for Super 14, says Cannon
Alexandria club aiming to end top of their group
After being boosted by an influx of talented young guns, small-town team Trying Stars wants to upset the apple cart and go all the way in the EC Super 14 club rugby tournament, coach Alan Cannon says.
The ambitious Alexandria club, who kicked off their campaign with an impressive 41-17 home win over Central last week, face United Barbarians in round two on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.