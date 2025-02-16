Underdogs Star of Hope shock Progress in Super 14
Win over title favourites throws Group A wide open in clubs’ bid for glory
Underdogs Star of Hope pulled off one of the biggest upsets in EC Super 14 club rugby history when they toppled former champions Progress 40-26 after a brutal battle on Saturday.
Fans at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle were treated to an action-packed encounter which has thrown Group A wide open, with the final round of league games set to be played on Saturday...
