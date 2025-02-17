Coetzee puts Maidza in charge of EP’s backline
Trichard van Tonder earmarked to coach forwards as team focuses on bid for promotion
Experienced rugby tactician David Maidza has been given the task of ensuring EP’s backline dazzles when they kick off their SA Cup campaign, Elephants head coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
Maidza, who served as EP’s analyst last season under former coach Dumisani Mhani, has been given a new role as the Elephants bid to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
