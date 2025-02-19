EP takes huge step towards restoring peace — Malgas
Union president confident new feeling of unity will filter out onto playing field and positively affect showing of Elephants in SA Cup
A huge step towards restoring peace at the troubled EP rugby union was taken after a successful two-day strategy indaba where key role players aired their views and grievances, EP president George Malgas said.
Rugby’s brightest brains gathered at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and Sunday where delegates mapped out a plan designed to resurrect the troubled union...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.