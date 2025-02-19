Wildcards Star of Hope will play exciting rugby, Nompondo says
Unfancied KwaNobuhle outfit face Brumbies in crucial Super 14 clash
Wildcards Star of Hope will play an exciting brand of running rugby when they face Grahamstown Brumbies in a make-or-break EC Super 14 club rugby clash on Saturday, coach Vuyo Nompondo says.
Victory for the unfancied Star of Hope will see them advance to the quarterfinals of the biggest club rugby tournament in the Eastern Cape which features teams from EP and Border...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.