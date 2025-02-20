All to play for in sudden-death Super 14 showdowns
Progress and Park fight for survival in crunch showdown
Progress and Park will be fighting for survival in the EC Super 14 club rugby competition when they lock horns in a crunch showdown at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Saturday.
Defeat for either team will end their campaign and this element of sudden death has raised the stakes in what will be ferocious battle to reach the playoffs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.