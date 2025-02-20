Two warm-ups for Elephants before SA Cup
EP’s Elephants will play two warm-up matches before they kick off their SA Cup campaign against the Falcons in Kempton Park on March 8.
On Saturday EP face the SWD Eagles in George (kickoff 2.30pm) and on February 28 they clash with arch-rivals Border in Port Alfred (kickoff 4pm)...
