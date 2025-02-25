Springbok Steven Kitshoff forced to call time on his career

DHL Stormers and Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff has been forced to call time on his illustrious career due to a serious neck injury, following specialist medical advice.
The 33-year-old ends his career with 138 caps for the DHL Stormers and has also represented the Springboks on 83 occasions, winning two World Cups, a Castle Lager Rugby Championship and a British and Irish Lions Series on the way.
He sustained the neck injury playing in a Carling Currie Cup match for DHL Western Province in Kimberley in 2024 and after undergoing initial conservative therapy, the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.
After an extensive rehabilitation process, he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.
Kitshoff was first called into the DHL Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.
He made his DHL Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.
He famously lifted the Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy at DHL Stadium in 2022, as the DHL Stormers claimed the title in their first season.
A firm favourite with DHL Stormers fans, Kitshoff will be sorely missed by all associated with the team, both on and off the field.
Kitshoff said while the last six months had been incredibly tough, he was grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.
“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky enough to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the DHL Stormers.
“It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.
“I really wanted to finish my story with the DHL Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.
Kitshoff thanked all those who have played a role in his rugby journey.
“There are so many people who have provided incredible support for me over the years, not least my wife Aimee and my parents.
“I will always be grateful to all of the coaches, my teammates and support staff at both the DHL Stormers and SA Rugby, and of course the fans, who have had such a big impact on my career,” he said.
“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.
“I’ll be there at DHL Stadium cheering the boys on, just like I did as a youngster.
“I walk away from my playing days with so many incredible memories that I will cherish forever.”
Springbok Steven Kitshoff forced to call time on his career
Serious neck injury ends Stormers and Bok legend’s playing days
Image: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
DHL Stormers and Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff has been forced to call time on his illustrious career due to a serious neck injury, following specialist medical advice.
The 33-year-old ends his career with 138 caps for the DHL Stormers and has also represented the Springboks on 83 occasions, winning two World Cups, a Castle Lager Rugby Championship and a British and Irish Lions Series on the way.
He sustained the neck injury playing in a Carling Currie Cup match for DHL Western Province in Kimberley in 2024 and after undergoing initial conservative therapy, the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.
After an extensive rehabilitation process, he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.
Kitshoff was first called into the DHL Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.
He made his DHL Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.
He famously lifted the Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy at DHL Stadium in 2022, as the DHL Stormers claimed the title in their first season.
A firm favourite with DHL Stormers fans, Kitshoff will be sorely missed by all associated with the team, both on and off the field.
Kitshoff said while the last six months had been incredibly tough, he was grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.
“Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky enough to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the DHL Stormers.
“It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.
“I really wanted to finish my story with the DHL Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.
Kitshoff thanked all those who have played a role in his rugby journey.
“There are so many people who have provided incredible support for me over the years, not least my wife Aimee and my parents.
“I will always be grateful to all of the coaches, my teammates and support staff at both the DHL Stormers and SA Rugby, and of course the fans, who have had such a big impact on my career,” he said.
“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.
“I’ll be there at DHL Stadium cheering the boys on, just like I did as a youngster.
“I walk away from my playing days with so many incredible memories that I will cherish forever.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Cricket
Sport
Sport