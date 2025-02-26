KwaNobuhle and Alexandria sides gunning to make Super 14 history
Star of Hope and Trying Stars set for epic quarterfinal showdown
In-form KwaNobuhle side Star of Hope and unbeaten Alexandria outfit Trying Stars are flying high in the EC Super 14 club rugby tournament and are fiercely determined to make history by lifting the coveted trophy for the first time.
The teams collide in what promises to be an epic quarterfinal showdown in front of a capacity crowd at the Wentzel Park Sports Field in Alexandria on Saturday (3.30pm kickoff)...
