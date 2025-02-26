Plenty for Sharks to play for despite Champions Cup exit

Despite their exit from the Champions Cup, the Sharks are still in the running to retain their Challenge Cup trophy and are vying for the URC title, Breidbach-born scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse says.
“What I’ve realised in the URC is that it’s a long and tough competition,” he told Sportsboom.com.
“It’s like the Premier League. After winning a game, you immediately have to think about the next one. It’s so long that we play games now and again.
“I’ve also realised that if you lose, you mustn’t dwell on a game too much but instead, try and fix things.
“It’s a long competition, and we’re playing in two competitions now. Our challenge is to win and move on to the next task.”
While his Sharks teammates continue to do duty in the URC, Hendrikse is currently on a mandatory leave given to Springbok players in an effort to lighten the workload of the season.
He is giving back to his community of Breidbach in the Eastern Cape with several clinics and events during his time away from the game.
The World Cup winner insists it’s been good to get away from the field for a while.
“I’ve played a lot of rugby, so It’s been good to take my mind off things,” Hendrikse said.
“It’s been nice watching the boys, and I saw the Bulls game — that put us in a good position in the URC.
“For me, it’s all about just enjoying my break and resting before I have to return to action again.”
The 24-year-old is among the 56 players invited by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to his alignment camp set to take place in March.
Hendrikse has been part and parcel of the Springbok setup for the past four years after making his debut in 2021 against Argentina.
He is likely to feature this year when the Boks face Italy and Georgia in July before shifting their attention to the Rugby Championship.
“I always look forward to playing for the Springboks, but the purpose for me now is to do well at the Sharks.
“If I get selected, it’ll be an honour, but it’s already a privilege being in the squad as it stands.
“For me, it's just focusing on helping my union, and we’ll deal with the international action later.”
Hendrikse will be looking to make more memories on the field with his brother, Jordan, in 2025.
The two started as the half-back pairing for the Boks in last year’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium.
They’ve also played as a pair at the Sharks, and the forthcoming international season will provide an opportunity for them to continue their relationship on the field donning the green and gold."
“It’s always special playing with him (Jordan).
“I can’t put it in words; it’s nice playing with someone you know and someone you’ve been playing with for years.
“Like I said before, my family is always proud of what we’ve achieved. For us, it’s just about staying humble and working hard.” — SportsBoom
