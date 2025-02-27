Former footballer shakes off pressure to find the slot for Madibaz

Madibaz utility back Caleb Friskin has emerged as a player to watch after delivering a composed performance in his team’s morale-boosting victory over Fort Hare in the FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament recently.
The Mandela University side secured a 32-16 win in front of an appreciative home crowd at Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha to bounce back from their opening-round away loss against Varsity College.
Friskin, who is one of several young talents brought into the fold this season by mentor David Manuel, made a strong impression in his Shield debut.
The 19-year-old started the game at centre before seamlessly moving to flyhalf to take over the kicking duties from first-choice talisman Raashied Conrad.
He capped off a memorable night by slotting a crucial penalty and conversion to put his team out of reach of their opponents.
Friskin, who matriculated from Pearson High School last year, takes his kicking seriously and has worked tirelessly on honing this aspect of his game.
Landing his only two attempts at goal from the most testing of positions — one a 50-metre penalty and the other a conversion from the sideline — was a real test of his temperament.
“The secret to kicking success is sticking to the basics,” Friskin explained afterwards.
“There’s no magic formula.”
He simply follows the routine he and Manuel have put in place and tries not to overthink things. This approach eases the pressure, especially in situations such as testing as taking over mid-game.
However, there is much more to being a complete player than merely having a lethal boot.
The first-year inventory management student has made it a priority to adapt from the less intense schoolboy environment to the physicality of Varsity Shield rugby.
“Looking back at our warm-up games, I feel I’ve made significant progress in those areas,” Friskin, who represented Eastern Province at the Craven Week in 2024, said.
“I’m showing more aggression in ball carries and becoming more precise with my goal-kicking, but there’s always room for improvement.”
While pleased with his maiden performance, he remains focused on refining his game.
“Though I gained good metres with the ball in hand, I’m working on being more aware of options around me and increasing my work rate off the ball.”
The victory over their Eastern Cape neighbours was a testament to the team’s ability to execute their game plan.
“The coaches have put together a brilliant strategy for us. Things didn’t quite click against Varsity College, but this time we executed much better,” Friskin said.
He is also confident that the team’s work ethic and determination will stand them in good stead this season.
Under the inspirational leadership of Leon van der Merwe, who was named the Player that Rocks last week, Madibaz will aim to make it two from three when they meet UKZN in another potentially testing encounter in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.
“They are a very physical team, so we need to be accurate within our systems, stick to our game plan and take our scoring opportunities,” Friskin, who once shone on the football field, noted.
“Last week, our home fans gave us incredible energy, but now we must be mentally prepared for the challenge of playing away.” — Full Stop Communications
