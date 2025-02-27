Progress have to put in some hard yards — coach
Another tough game expected against Joubertina after narrow win over Park, says Oliver
If Progress continue working hard on the training pitch and maintain their focus they will be a tough team to beat in their remaining EC Super 14 club rugby games, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says.
The two-time former champions are gearing up for a bone-crunching quarterfinal against Joubertina United at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm)...
