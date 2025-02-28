Boks heading to Nelson Mandela Bay for ‘spectacular’ Italian Test showdown
Rugby-starved Gqeberha was given a massive boost when EP rugby president George Malgas announced on Thursday that Siya Kolisi’s world champion Springboks would play a Test against Italy in Nelson Mandela Bay on July 12.
It will be the first time the Boks have been in action at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium since 2021 when they played two Tests against Argentina behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic...
