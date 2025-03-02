Rampant Progress batter Joubertina in quarterfinals
Former champions have clear run to securing another Super 14 title
A rampant Progress side kept their hopes of landing a third EC Super 14 club rugby title alive when they battered Joubertina United 43-20 in Kariega on Saturday.
After winning the biggest prize in Eastern Cape club rugby in 2021 and 2022, Progress turned on the afterburners in the second half at the Central Field to emerge convincing winners...
