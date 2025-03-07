Trying Stars must think out of the box in semis, says coach
Alexandria outfit to host giant-killers Fort Beaufort United in Super 14 showdown
Trying Stars must think out of the box when they face giant-killers Fort Beaufort United in a winner-takes-all EC Super 14 Grand Challenge semifinal on Saturday, coach Alan Cannon says.
Rugby fever has gripped the small town of Alexandria in recent weeks and Stars will be backed by a capacity crowd at their intimidating Wentzel Park fortress...
