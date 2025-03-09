Progress up against Fort Beaufort in Super 14 final
It will be a blockbuster EP vs Border EC Super 14 club rugby final on Saturday after Progress (EP) and Fort Beaufort United (Border) won Saturday's hotly contested semifinals in Kariega and Alexandria.
Progress powered their way to a convincing 47-21 win over Old Selbornians at the Central Field and Fort Beaufort pulled off a shock 15-13 win over Trying Stars at Wentzel Park in Alexandria...
