EP their own worst enemy in loss, says Toetie
Poor discipline leads to SA Cup defeat by Falcons
A badly disciplined EP team were their own worst enemy when they were beaten 41-30 by the Falcons in a SA Cup match in Kempton Park on Saturday.
The Falcons delivered a strong second half display to emerge with the points in a high-scoring encounter at the Barnard Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.