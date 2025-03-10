Rugby

EP their own worst enemy in loss, says Toetie

Poor discipline leads to SA Cup defeat by Falcons

Premium
10 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

A badly disciplined EP team were their own worst enemy when they were beaten 41-30 by the Falcons in a SA Cup match in Kempton Park on Saturday.

The Falcons delivered a strong second half display to emerge with the points in a high-scoring encounter at the Barnard Stadium...

