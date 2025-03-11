Don’t be complacent, Stonehouse warns Pumas before EP encounter
SA Cup competition not a walkover, coach says after runaway victory over Eagles
Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has warned his team about the dangers of complacency before a crunch SA Cup clash against the EP Elephants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
After watching his team crush the SWD Eagles 75-7 in their opening game in Mbombela last week, Stonehouse is anxious to ensure no complacency creeps into the squad...
