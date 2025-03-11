Rugby

Don’t be complacent, Stonehouse warns Pumas before EP encounter

SA Cup competition not a walkover, coach says after runaway victory over Eagles

Premium
11 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse has warned his team about the dangers of complacency before a crunch SA Cup clash against the EP Elephants at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

After watching his team crush the SWD Eagles 75-7 in their opening game in Mbombela last week, Stonehouse is anxious to ensure no complacency creeps into the squad...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read