Fixing discipline priority for EP, says Toetie
Making sure the Elephants fix their wayward discipline at the breakdown will be a priority before they take on a rampant Pumas side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, EP coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
EP were their own worst enemy when they were beaten 41-30 by the Falcons in their opening SA Cup match in Kempton Park on Saturday...
